CoreLogic to acquire Symbility Solutions Inc.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) to acquire the outstanding shares of Symbililty Solutions Inc.(OTCPK:ATBEF) for C$0.615 per share in cash. The company currently holds approximately a 28% ownership interest in Symbility.

The Company intends to fund the acquisition by using cash on hand and available amounts under its revolving credit facility.

“Symbility expands our footprint in property and casualty insurance domestically and in key markets around the globe. Further scaling our insurance and international footprint offers the potential for significant non-cyclical growth in line with our long-term goal of sourcing at least 50% of our revenues from non-U.S. mortgage. In addition to the obvious financial benefits and synergies, the combination of CoreLogic and Symbility should yield significant future growth opportunities through the introduction of new products, services and workflow tools which draw from a wide range of unmatched gold-standard data assets, platforms and analytical capabilities,” said Frank Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoreLogic.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to 2019 financial results excluding one-time integration costs as well as reductions in acquired deferred revenue and other purchase accounting adjustments.