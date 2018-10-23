Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has priced the public offering of $2.15B of Senior unsecured Notes, consisting of (i) $650M of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2021 (ii) $500M of 4.400% Senior Notes due 2025 at 99.812% of the principal amount of the 2025 notes; (iii) $500M of 4.650% Senior Notes due 2028 at 99.720% of the principal amount of the 2028 notes; and (iv) $500M of 5.250% Senior Notes due 2048 at 99.592% of the principal amount of the 2048 notes.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 29.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its senior term credit facility and its commercial paper program and cash on hand, to finance the Company’s pending incremental investment in Canopy Growth Corporation of C$5.1B, or approximately $4B.