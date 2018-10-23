Saudi Davos deserted 'in the Desert'

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock market opened 1.3% lower overnight, ahead of a planned statement by Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan that will reveal the "naked truth" about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The account will comes on the opening day of Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative, dubbed "Davos in the Desert," which has seen many notable attendants and organizations pull out due to Khashoggi's disappearance.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son is among the latest to cancel a speaking engagement at the conference, which may flare tensions, as the Saudis are the largest backer of SoftBank's Vision Fund with a $45B stake.

ETFs: KSA