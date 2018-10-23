Saudis to sign $50B in energy, infrastructure deals

Despite tensions around the Khashoggi case, Saudi Arabia plans to sign deals worth more than $50B in the oil, gas, industries and infrastructure sectors at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The deals will be signed with companies including Trafigura, Total (NYSE:TOT), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Norinco, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE).

Threats of U.S. sanctions may still accelerate a Saudi shift eastward, increasing business engagement with Russia and China.

ETFs: KSA

Previously: Saudi Davos deserted 'in the Desert' (Oct. 23 2018)