New Oriental Education & Technology down 8.5% post Q1 results

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 31.5% to $797.5M in Q1, driven by increases in student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses in the recent two quarters.

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue increased 49% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments grew 13.2% Y/Y to ~1,735,300.

The total number of schools and learning centers +201 Y/Y to 1,100.

The board of directors authorized repurchase of $200M common shares during the period from October 29, 2018 through May 31, 2019.

Q2 Guidance: Total net revenues: $568.5M to $586.4M (+22% to +26% Y/Y).

EDU -8.5% premarket.

Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)