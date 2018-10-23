Centene Q3 revenues up 40%; non-GAAP EPS up 33%; raises lower end of guidance

Centene (CNC) Q3 results: Revenues: $16,182M (+40.0%); Premium and service revenues: $15,355M (+34.4%); Premium tax and health insurer fee: $827M (+73.4%).

Net Income: $19M (-90.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $375M (+56.9%); EPS: $0.09 (-92.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.79 (+32.6%); CF Flow Ops: $1,868M (+79.8%).

2018 Guidance: Total Revenues: $59.8B - 60.3B from $59.2B - 60.0B; EPS: $4.34 - 4.50 from $4.25 - 4.57; Non-GAAP EPS: $6.90 - 7.10 from $6.80 - 7.16; Health benefits ratio: 85.9 - 86.3%.

Previously: Centene beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)