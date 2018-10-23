Aqua America to buy Peoples in $4.3B deal

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) agrees to acquire Peoples - which consists of Peoples Natural Gas, Peoples Gas and Delta Natural Gas - in a deal reflecting a $4.275B enterprise value, including $1.3B of debt.

The entity brings together the second-largest U.S. water utility and fifth-largest U.S. stand-alone natural gas local distribution company based on customers, and will serve 1.74M water and gas utility customer connections.

WTR says the new company will have $10.8B in assets and a projected U.S. regulated rate base of more than $7.2B.