Biogen Q3 revenues up 12%; non-GAAP EPS up 17%

Biogen (BIIB) Q3 results: Revenues: $3,439M (+11.7%); Product Sales: $2,780.1M (+6.0%); Anti-CD20 Revenues: $511.7M (+25.9%); Other: $147.2M.

Net Income: $1,444.4M (+17.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,494.5M (+11.8%); EPS: $7.15 (+23.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $7.40 (+17.3%); CF Flow Ops: $1.7B.

Key Product Sales: TECFIDERA: $1,090M (+2%); Total Interferon: $590M (-11%); TYSABRI: $470M; SPINRAZA: $468M (+73%); FUMADERM: $5M (-55%); RITUXAN/GAZYVA: $375M (+10%); OCREVUS Royalties: $137M (+112%); FAMPYRA: $23M (-7%); BENEPALI: $123.4M; FLIXABI: $11.4M.

Biogen launches IMRALDITM, a biosimilar referencing HUMIRA, in Europe.

First patient dosed in Phase 3 study of BIIB093 for stroke.

Company completes enrollment in Phase 2 studies of opicinumab in multiple sclerosis and BIIB092 in progressive supranuclear palsy.

