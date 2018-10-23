Harley-Davidson backs full-year shipments guidance

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle shipments increased 16.7% to 48,639 in Q3 to fall in the middle of the guidance range of 45.5K to 50.5K.

Motorcyle revenue was up 28.4% Y/Y to $821.7M, while parts & accessories revenue fell back 7.2% to $212.4M.

The company's operating margin rate improved to 5.8% of sales during the quarter vs. 1.8% prior.

Looking ahead, Harley sees Q4 motorcycle shipments of 45.8K to 50.8K and full-year shipments of 231K to 236K (same as prior guidance).

Shares of HOG are up 1.1% in premarket trading.

Previously: Harley-Davidson beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)