Biogen and UCB's dapirolizumab pegol flunks mid-stage lupus study

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and development partner UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) announce that a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating dapirolizumab pegol (DZP) in adult patients with moderately-to-severely active lupus erythematosus (SLE) despite receiving standard-of-care treatment failed to achieve the primary endpoint.
The results showed DZP produced meaningful improvements in most clinical endpoints compared to placebo but it failed to demonstrate a statistically significant dose response at week 24 as measured by a scale called BICLA, the primary objective (p=0.06).
The analysis of the data is ongoing. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
DZP is an antibody fragment that binds to a protein primarily expressed on activated T cells called CD40 ligand. Blocking CD40L has shown potential efficacy in autoimmune disorders. The rationale for an antibody fragment is to reduce the risk of thrombotic events while maintaining efficacy.
