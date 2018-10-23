Passenger yield improves at JetBlue

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports revenue per available increased 1.7% in Q3, while operating expenses (ex-fuel) rose at a 3.2% pace vs. +3.0% to +5.0% expected. RASM was impacted negatively by 40 bps from severe weather.

JetBlue's average fare during the quarter was up 2.5% Y/Y to $175.66.

Yield per passenger increased 1.0% to $0.1453.

CFO update: "We continue to see sequential improvement in our underlying non fuel costs, and reached an inflection point during the second half this year, as we execute our Structural Cost Program. We are confident we can deliver on our 2019 commitments made at Investor Day, and are on track to achieve our 0-1 CASM CAGR through 2020."

Looking ahead, JetBlue expects Q4 capacity growth of 7.5% to 9.5% and full-year capacity growth of 6.5% to 7.0%. Unit revenue is anticipated to increase 1.0% to 4.0% in Q4 and cost per available seat mile is seen falling 3.5% to 1.5%.

