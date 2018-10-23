More on Xerox's Q3 mixed results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue declined 4.7% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q3.

Equipment sales fell 3.8% to $511M (-2.7% in constant currency).

Post sale revenue slipped 6.4% $1.84B (-5.2% in constant currency).

North America revenue down 4.4% to $1.44B (-4.2% in constant currency).

International revenue dropped 4.6% to $814M (-2% in constant currency).

Gross margin rate flat at 40.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 100 bps to 13.1%.

Contract renewal rate during the quarter was 79%.

FY2018 Guidance: Operating cash flow: $1.0B to $1.1B; Free cash flow: $900M to $1B; Share repurchase: $700M.

XRX +0.19% premarket.

