United Tech +1% raising outlook for 2018

Excluding net restructuring charges and other significant items, diluted earnings per share were $1.92 per share, up 12% versus prior year.

Sales by segment: Otis +2%; UTC Climate, Controls & Security +4%; Pratt & Whitney +24%; UTC Aerospace +9%.

"Organic sales growth of 8% is further proof that our investments in innovation are paying off across all of our businesses," said CEO Gregory Hayes. "The acquisition of Rockwell Collins, once complete, will further strengthen our position as a premier systems supplier to the aerospace industry."

Raised outlook for 2018: Adjusted EPS of $7.20-$7.30 (from $7.10-$7.25), on sales of $64B-$64.5B (from $63.5B-$64.5B).

UTX +1% premarket

Q3 results