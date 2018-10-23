Stifel resumes tech names, says Buy to Lumentum

Stifel analyst John Marchetti resumes coverage on a slate of tech names leaning network and communications. The names include Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) at Buy with a $75 price target, a 21% upside to yesterday’s close.

Lumentum shares closed down on Monday with Rosenblatt attributing the drop to competitor AMS reporting weaker than expected margins.

Other companies resumed at Buy (with targets): Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) at $275, Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) at $18, Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) at $35, Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) at $53, Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) at $73, and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) at $14.

Resumed at Hold: Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) at $21, Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) at $8, National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) at $48.

Source: StreetAccount.

Lumentum shares are down 3.6% premarket to $57.

