Anixter beat Q3 estimates

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) reports organic net sales growth of 7.4% in Q3, driven by organic growth in all segments and geographies.
Network & Security Solutions net sales rose 8.5% to $1.14B.
Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales increased 7.6% to $597.4M.
Utility Power Solutions net sales up 7.6% to $443.6M.
North America net sales grew 4.3% to $854M.
Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 19.5%.
Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 4.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin flat Y/Y at 5.1%.
The company expects Q4 organic sales growth in the 4.5% - 5.5% range.
FY2018 Guidance: Organic sales: +4.5% to +5%; Cash flow from operation: $160M to $180M; Capex: $45M to $50M.
AXE +0.48% premarket.
Previously: Anixter beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)
