More on Regions Financial Q3: NII, NIM, loans and leases rise

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 37 cents exceeds consensus estimate by a penny.

Q3 net interest income and other financing income of $942M, up 1.7% from Q2's $926M and up 5.0% from $897M a year earlier; net interest margin of 3.50% improved 1 basis point from Q2 and 14 bps from Q3 2017.

Q3 noninterest income of $519M compares with $512M in Q2 and $482M a year ago.

Average loans and leases increased to $81.0B, from $80.0B in Q2 and $79.6B in Q3 2017.