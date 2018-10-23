More on Regions Financial Q3: NII, NIM, loans and leases rise

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 37 cents exceeds consensus estimate by a penny.
Q3 net interest income and other financing income of $942M, up 1.7% from Q2's $926M and up 5.0% from $897M a year earlier; net interest margin of 3.50% improved 1 basis point from Q2 and 14 bps from Q3 2017.
Q3 noninterest income of $519M compares with $512M in Q2 and $482M a year ago.
Average loans and leases increased to $81.0B, from $80.0B in Q2 and $79.6B in Q3 2017.
Consumer lending balances rose 1% Q/Q.
Business lending balances rose 2% Q/Q.
Q3 net loan charge-offs 0.4 of average loans, annualized vs.0.32% in Q2 and 0.38% in Q3 2017.
Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.2% as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 11.0% at June 30, 2018 and 11.3% at Sept. 30, 2017.
Tangible common book value per share $8.62 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $8.97 at June 30, 2018 and $9.33 at Sept. 30, 2017.
Regions completed the sale of its Regions Insurance subsidiary and affiliates during Q3.
