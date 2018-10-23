Bayer -8% as judge affirms weedkiller verdict but reduces damages

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) -8.4% in German trading after a California judge late yesterday reduced a jury's $250M punitive damages award in an August verdict linking its Roundup weedkiller to cancer but upheld the jury’s findings that the company acted with malice.

The San Francisco Superior Court judge said the $250M in punitive damages must be reduced to match the $39.25M in compensatory damages that the jury found appropriate; if the plaintiff agrees to the reduction by Dec. 7, no new trial is needed.

The news disappointed investors and analysts who had hoped the judge would go even further, reducing also compensatory damages or ordering a new trial; Bayer says it will take the case to the California Court of Appeal.

Bayer inherited thousands of Roundup-related lawsuits in its recently closed acquisition of Monsanto, and yesterday's finding indicates the issue is not going away.