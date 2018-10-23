BNY Mellon and Bank of the West in pact for Zelle for commercial clients

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Bank of the West, unit of BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), enter a reseller agreement, under which BNY Mellon will provide Bank of the West with capabilities for faster payments for its commercial clients through RTP and Disbursements with Zelle.

Bank of the West plans to offer Account and Alias (email or mobile number) based RTP services for its commercial banking clients by leveraging BNY Mellon's immediate payments product suite.

