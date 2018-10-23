Corning reports Q3 EPS beat, upside FY sales guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) reports in-line Q3 revenue of $3.01B and an EPS beat by $0.03 to $0.51. FY guide has sales at $11.3B (consensus: $11.27B) and gross margin of 42%.

Q4 guidance expects low-single-digit percentage sequential growth in Display Technologies and Optical Communications. High-single-digit percentage growth expected for Environmental Technologies while Life Sciences is expected to hit more in the middle of the performance range. Specialty Materials growth should be consistent with last year’s quarter.

Revenue breakdown: Display Technologies, $852M (consensus: $816.8M); Optical Communications, $1.12B (consensus: $1.14B); Specialty Materials, $459M (consensus: $411.5M); Environmental Technologies, $331M (consensus: $325.6M); Life Sciences, $231M (consensus: $236.3M).

Gross margin was 42%, matching consensus. The company reported $943M in cash from operations and capex of $452M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.