CAT -6% maintains guidance despite bumper quarter

Excluding restructuring costs and a net tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances, adjusted profit per share was $2.86, up 47% versus prior year.
Sales by segment: Construction Industries +16%; Resource Industries +35%; Energy & Transportation +15%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation +19%.
During the quarter, the company deployed significant capital, including a discretionary pension contribution of $1B, the repurchase of $750M of Caterpillar common stock and a dividend payment of $511M.
Maintained a 2018 adjusted profit per share outlook range of $11.00-$12.00.
CAT -6% premarket as the Dow points to a triple-digit drop at the open.
Peers are also falling on the news, including CNH Industrial (CNHI -2.5%), Cummins (CMI -1.7%), Deere (DE -2.2%), United Rentals (URI -2.5%), Lindsay (LNN -0.5%) and SiteOne (SITE -1%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox