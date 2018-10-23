CAT -6% maintains guidance despite bumper quarter

Excluding restructuring costs and a net tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances, adjusted profit per share was $2.86, up 47% versus prior year.

Sales by segment: Construction Industries +16%; Resource Industries +35%; Energy & Transportation +15%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation +19%.

During the quarter, the company deployed significant capital, including a discretionary pension contribution of $1B, the repurchase of $750M of Caterpillar common stock and a dividend payment of $511M.

Maintained a 2018 adjusted profit per share outlook range of $11.00-$12.00.

CAT -6% premarket as the Dow points to a triple-digit drop at the open.

Peers are also falling on the news, including CNH Industrial (CNHI -2.5% ), Cummins (CMI -1.7% ), Deere (DE -2.2% ), United Rentals (URI -2.5 %), Lindsay (LNN -0.5% ) and SiteOne (SITE -1% )

Q3 results