Alkermes Q3 revenues up 14%

Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 results: Revenues: $248.7M (+14.4%); Manufacturing and royalty revenues: $116.4M (-5.1%); Product sales: $116M (+23.8%); R&D revenue: $16.3M.

Net Loss: ($34.4M) (+5.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $11.6M; Loss Per Share: ($0.22) (+8.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.07.

Upcoming Milestones: NDA for ALKS 5461 to be reviewed on November 1. PDUFA target action date on January 31, 2019.

Topline results for ENLIGHTEN-2, a six-month weight study of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in patients with stable schizophrenia in Q4.

NDA submission for BIIB098 (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in Q4.

ALKS 4230: Data presentation of Phase 1 study at the 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting in November 2018. Initiation of subcutaneous dosing Phase 1 study in early 2019.

