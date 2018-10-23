Reuters: DoJ seeks details from Glencore on intermediary firms

The Department of Justice is seeking documents from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) about intermediary companies the company has worked with in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria, Reuters reports.

The investigation apparently is not directed at Glencore’s own activities or its senior executives, according to the report.

Glencore said in early July it had been subpoenaed for documents relating to its business in the three countries since 2007, sending its shares down 13% and leaving investors guessing about the direction of the investigation.