ASML, SAP drop on European tech sector stumble

Stoxx Europe tech sector index (SX8P) drops 3.4% under pressure from Apple supplier AMS falling as much as 32% after a weak margin outlook. French IT group Atos fell 21% after cutting its full-year guidance.

SXBP is about 18% down from its June peak and nearing bear territory. The sector trades at around 17.8x expected earnings, down from 22.4x in June but above the SXXP average of 12.6x.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) are among the decliners moving in sympathy with the index. These companies make up over half of the index.

ASML drops 5.2% premarket to $167.23 on the Nasdaq. SAP drops 1.9% on the NYSE to $106.60.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.