Ford halt expected at Spanish plant

Ford (NYSE:F) says it plans to stop production at it automobile plant in Almussafes, Spain for about nine days during November due to a lower demand for models made at the site.
A company spokesperson says engine production would also be halted for 13 days next month. Part of the Spanish production of Ford engines is sent to Canada for assembly of the Edge model, according to Reuters Morning Call.
Shares of Ford are down 1.07% in premarket trading to $8.32.
