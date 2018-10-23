More on Huntington Bancshares Q3: Strong loan growth driven by consumer

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q3 EPS of 33 cents beats consensus estimate of 32 cents, as average loan growth increased 7% Y/Y, with consumer loans up 10%.

HBAN +1.8% in premarket trading.

Q3 fully taxable equivalent net interest income of $802M, up 2% from Q2 and up 6% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.32% vs. 3.29% in Q2 and 3.29% a year earlier.

Q3 noninterest income increased to $342M, up 2% from Q2 and up 5% from the year-ago period.

Q3 provision for loan and lease losses of $49M vs. $48M in Q2 and $50M in Q3 2017.

Tangible book value per common share $7.06 vs. $7.27 in Q2 and $6.85 a year earlier.

Q3 return on average common equity 14.3% vs. 13.2% in Q2 and 10.5% in Q3 2017.

2018 expectations: Sees full-year revenue increasing 4.0%-4.5%, noninterest expense declining about 2.0%-2.5%, NIM expanding 2-4 bps, and efficiency ratio of about 56.5%-57.0%.

Average loans and leases expected to increase 5.5%-6.5% on an annual basis, and average total deposits about 3.5%-4.5%, while average core deposits are seen rising 4.5%-5.5%

In Q4, HBAN sees realizing about $20M of securities losses related to portfolio restructuring and$40M of expense due to previously announced branch and corporate facility consolidations.

