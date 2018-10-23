3M -7% lowering guidance on forex headwinds

Adjusted EPS of $2.58, up 10.7% Y/Y, though foreign currency translation decreased sales by 1.7% Y/Y to $8.2B.

Sales by segment: Industrial flat; Safety and Graphics +7%; Healthcare -2.8%; Electronics and Energy -4.8%; Consumer -3.4%.

Returned $1.9B to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases.

Lowered outlook for 2018: Earnings are expected to be in the range of $9.90-$10.00 per share (from $10.20-$10.45) reflecting foreign currency headwinds. Organic local-currency sales growth is expected at 3% (from 3%-4%).

MMM -7% premarket

Q3 results