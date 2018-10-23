McDonald's higher after strong global comp

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable-store sales increased 4.2% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate of +3.7%.

Comparable-store sales were up 2.4% in the U.S. to just miss the 2.5% rise expected by analysts. Menu price increases and a higher average check contributed to growth during the quarter.

International Lead Markets segment comparable-store sales were up 5.4%, led by strength in the U.K., Australia and France. Comparable sales increased 4.6% in the High Growth Markets segment vs. +2.8% expected.

The company's operating income for the quarter was $2.42B vs. $2.35B consensus and $3.08B a year ago (included China/Hong Kong business sale). Higher franchised store margins and G&A savings helped to offset lower company-operated store margins.

"We have made substantial progress modernising restaurants around the world, enhancing hospitality and elevating the experience for the millions of customers we serve every day. We remain confident that our strategy will drive long-term, profitable growth," says CEO Steve Easterbrook.

MCD +1.49% premarket to $169.00.

Previously: McDonald's beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)