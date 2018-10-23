Lam Research, AMAT down as Susquehanna cuts semi-cap names

Susquehanna downgrades semi-cap stocks after checks signal incremental weakness for cloud and enterprise spending expectations in 1H19.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini says what was seen as a “digestion period” for spending now looks more alarming with IT budget freezes and increasing executive caution at global cloud providers.

The analyst expects bottoming server builds in Cloud and Enterprise in 2H9, up to three quarters later than the prior expectation.

Semi-cap downgrades: AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT) target drops from $60 to $38, ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from $240 to $200, and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) goes from Positive to Neutral with a target cut from $225 to $165.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

AMAT trades down 4% premarket to $32.20. ASML is down 5.2% to $167.23 in part due to European tech weakness. Lam Research is down 3.3% to $139.50.

