U.S. Silica -10% as Q3 earnings, revenues miss estimates

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) -10.3% pre-market after Q3 earnings and revenues both fall well short of Wall Street expectations, as pipeline bottlenecks and budget constraints limit the number of completed wells and hurt demand for frac sand.

SLCA says revenue in its Oil and Gas sand unit rose 6% Y/Y but fell 7% Q/Q to $302M, while tons sold rose 21% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to 3.82M.

"While we will likely see more white space on our customer's calendars for the rest of this year, we believe these near-term challenges are transitory," says President and CEO Bryan Shinn. "Budgets will reset in 2019, takeaway capacity will be expanded and the record inventory of [drilled but uncompleted wells] will begin to be completed - all of which should provide positive catalysts for sand and logistics demand."

SLCA also expects to see more higher cost Northern White sand capacity idled in the next few quarters, which would help balance supply and demand and support stable pricing.

SLCA anticipates FY 2018 capex of ~$350M.