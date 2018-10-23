More on Asbury Automotive Group's Q3 beat

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reports total revenues on same-store rose 6% in Q3.

New vehicles revenue grew 11% to $980.5M.

Used vehicles revenue +9% to $497.5M.

Parts and service revenue soar 5% to $206.1M.

Finance and insurance, net revenue +8% to $73.3M.

Gross margin rate down 40 bps to 15.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 20 bps to 4.6%.

Total new vehicle unit sales improved 10% Y/Y to 27,750M.

Total used vehicle retail units sales increased 11% to 20,824M.

During Q3, the company repurchased $17M of common stock.

The Board reset total share repurchase authorization to $100M.

