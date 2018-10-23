Lockheed -1% despite beat, outlook bump

Net earnings of $1.5B, or $5.14 per share, compared to $963M, or $3.32 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +20%; Missiles and Fire Control +16%; Rotary and Missions Systems +14%; Space Systems +11%.

Quarterly cash deployment: Cash from operations of $361M after pension contributions of $1.5B; Capex $339M; Repurchased 600K shares; Paid cash dividends of $569M; Backlog of $109B.

Raised outlook for 2018: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) of approximately $17.50 (from $16.75–$17.05), on net sales of about $53B (from $51.6B.-$53.1B).

LMT -1.2% premarket amid a broader market selloff.

Q3 results