Enterprise hardware and memory stocks fall on Susquehanna cuts

Susquehanna downgrades enterprise hardware and memory/storage stocks after checks show blended DRAM pricing in Q1 tracking down about 15% Q/Q with bias to downside.

Downgrades: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) target drops from $105 to $85, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) goes from $75 to $45, and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) cuts from Neutral to Negative with its target down to $32 from $53.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

NTAP is down 2.8% premarket to $78.05. MU drops 3.4% to $38.40. Seagate is down 5.2% to $41.34.

