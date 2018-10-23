Caesars gains after Morgan Stanley points to value

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have been very active in the premarket session following a bullish initiation by Morgan Stanley (Overweight rating, $12 price target).
Analyst Thomas Allen sees significant upside for Caesars through M&A potential, sale leasebacks and U.S. sports betting growth. Perhaps most importantly, Allen and team sees a rebound in Las Vegas during Q4.
As for valuation, MS notes that Caesars trades at 9X the 2019 EBITDAR estimate compared to the 12.5X multiple for resort peers.
Shares of Caesars are up 1.2% in premarket trading to $9.60.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox