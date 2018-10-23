Caesars gains after Morgan Stanley points to value

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have been very active in the premarket session following a bullish initiation by Morgan Stanley (Overweight rating, $12 price target).

Analyst Thomas Allen sees significant upside for Caesars through M&A potential, sale leasebacks and U.S. sports betting growth. Perhaps most importantly, Allen and team sees a rebound in Las Vegas during Q4.

As for valuation, MS notes that Caesars trades at 9X the 2019 EBITDAR estimate compared to the 12.5X multiple for resort peers.