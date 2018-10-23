Premarket analyst action - healthcare, sell-siders bullish on Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (71% upside) price target at BTIG Research. Initiated with Overweight rating and $25 price target at Barclays. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (140% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) resumed with Underperform rating and $53 (2% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) resumed with a Strong Buy rating and $80 (24% upside) price target at Raymond James.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) resumed with Market Perform rating at Raymond James.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) resumed with Market Perform rating at Raymond James.