PACCAR -2% after revenue miss

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) slips in early trading after missing revenue estimates with its Q3 report.

Net income came in at a record $545M for the quarter, up 35% from a year ago.

PACCAR demand update: "Customer demand for Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks is at record levels. Kenworth and Peterbilt have received more than double the number of U.S. and Canada Class 8 orders in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year. PACCAR truck backlogs are very strong, with Kenworth and Peterbilt production scheduled well into next year."

PCAR -2.07% premarket to $59.25.

