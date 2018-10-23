More on CIT Group Q3: Net finance revenue falls Y/Y, loans and leases rise

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Q3 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $1.15 exceeds consensus estimate of $1.13.

Q3 net finance revenue of $389M, unchanged from Q2 and down 11% Y/Y.

Q3 net finance margin excluding noteworthy items of 3.36%%, up 7 basis points from Q2 and down 10 bps from the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 average loans and leases essentially unchanged from Q2, up 2% Y/Y; average loans and leases in core portfolios up 2% Q/Q and up 8% Y/Y.

Q3 provision for credit losses $38M vs. $33M in Q2 and $30M a year earlier.

Q3 return on tangible common equity for continuing operations, excluding noteworthy items, was 9.78% vs. 8.56% in Q2 and 9.20% in Q3 2017.

Tangible book value per common share at Sept. 30, 2018 was $50.02 vs. $49.41 at June 30, 2018 and $48.58 at Sept. 30, 2017.

