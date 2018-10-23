Enanta launches mid-stage study on RSV candidate EDP-938; shares up 4% premarket

Thinly traded Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that dosing is underway in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating orally administered EDP-938 against respiratory syncytial virus infection in a human challenge study. Topline data should be available in Q3 2019.

EDP-938 is an N-protein inhibitor that targets RSV replication. The company says its mechanism of action enables it to have a high barrier of resistance against the virus and may be effective in later stages of infection.

Phase 1 data will be presented on November 1 at the International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium in Asheville, NC. No safety signals were observed. The half-life of EDP-938 was 12. 9 - 17.6 hours.