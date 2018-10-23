Airbus faces new jet delays at Hamburg plant

Fresh snags at a Hamburg plant means Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is having having trouble absorbing fast arriving engines for its best-selling A321neo jets, industry sources told Reuters.

The issues have exacerbated delivery delays that leave Airbus with the challenge of delivering 76 single-aisle planes per month in the last quarter, 9.6% more than its previous record.

Other industry sources say Hamburg may not be the immediate source of the problem, but that the facility has felt the worst impact in Airbus's global jigsaw of assembly plants.