Verizon +1.4% on Q3 beats with phone subscriber strength

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) gains 1.4% premarket on Q3 beats with a 3% Y/Y revenue growth. Phone subscribers beat estimates thanks to a sweet iPhone deal, but Oath revenue and Fios subscriptions showed some weakness.

Guidance has full-year consolidated revenue growth at low-to-mid single-digit percentage on a GAAP basis. The company also reaffirms a low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted EPS for the year.

Verizon cuts its capital spending guidance for the year from $16.6B to $17B from $17B to $17.8B.

Key subscriber metrics: Phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill grew by 295K net adds in Q3 (consensus: 161K). Fios video subscribers dropped by 63K compared to the 18K decline in last year’s quarter. Fios internet grew by 54K customers (last year: 66K).

Oath: Revenue from Oath (AOL and Yahoo) was $1.8B, down from $2B in last year’s quarter. Verizon doesn’t expect Oath to reach its target of $10B by 2020.

Verizon says it’s on track to reach its $10B in cumulative cash savings by 2021.

Press release.

Previously: Verizon beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)