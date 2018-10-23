Maxim backs Chipotle ahead of earnings

Maxim Group lifts Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to a Buy rating from Neutral as it takes its Q3 EPS estimate for the restaurant operator to $2.35 vs. $2.02 consensus and full-year EPS estimate to $13.55 vs. $12.02 consensus.

Chipotle's lack of international exposure is also seen as a positive, as well as the low interest rate risk hanging over the company's bottom line.

Chipotle is due to report earnings on October 25.