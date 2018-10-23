Gold and bonds catch bids as global stocks slide

Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong all tumbled 2-3% overnight, and Europe is down more than 1% just past midday. In the U.S., S&P 500 futures are lower by 1.4% and Nasdaq 1.6% .

That's lending support to gold, which is up 1.3% to $1,241 per ounce. The yellow metal has now gained about 5% over the past handful of sessions. GLD +1.25% premarket

Government bonds are higher across the developed world as well, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield down six basis points to 3.137%. The German 10-year Bund yield is off two basis points to 0.43%.

TLT +0.9% , TBT -1.8% premarket

