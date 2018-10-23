More on PulteGroup Q3: Gains on Y/Y basis despite affordability concerns

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Q3 EPS $1.01 exceeds consensus estimate of 95 cents, and increases from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 home sales revenue of $2.57B, up 25% from $2.06B a year ago.

Q3 net new orders up 1% to 5,350, while value of net new orders rose 1% to $2.3B.

Q3 average sales price increases to $427,000 from $399.000 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating margin at 14.2% improved 190 basis points Y/Y.

“While buyer concerns around affordability and rising mortgage rates appear to have impacted near term market dynamics, traffic trends indicate that buyer interest levels are still high and that the overall housing recovery remains on track," says President and CEO Ryan Marshall.

Unit backlog up 3% to 11,164 homes; backlog value up 5% to $4.9B; average price o homes in backlog increased 2% Y/Y to $440,000.

PHM -0.6% in premarket trading.

