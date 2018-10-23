One Horizon Group to acquire Browning Productions & Entertainment

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) to acquire a majority interest in Browning Productions & Entertainment, Inc. for available project-based working capital and will be initially issuing 150K shares.

The balance of the payment for majority interest will include the issuance of an additional 150K shares and will otherwise be stock-based on an earn-out tied to two-and-a half times earnings, which will drive substantial value to OHGI shareholders.

The company has entered into a multi-year Employment Agreement with William Browning, CEO of Browning.

“The acquisition of Browning brings OHGI a management team with substantial film, television and digital entertainment experience; we can now confidently state that OHGI is a leader in each of the fastest growing areas of media, content and distribution,” said Mark White, One Horizon Group’s Founder and CEO. “This transaction is an exciting enhancement to our profitability and takes our Company several important large steps forward; we understand fully that our share price is an important measurement of our business performance and we are thankful to our shareholders for their patience as we worked toward this moment.”