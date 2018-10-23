Pfizer and Bain Capital launch new biotech aimed at CNS therapies

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Bain Capital, LP announce the creation of Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Pfizer is contributing a portfolio of precommercial assets, including three clinical-stage compounds and several preclinical compounds, to potentially treat Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and addiction.

Bain-affiliated funds have committed $350M in initial capital. Pfizer will retain a 25% stake in the business.

Two senior Pfizer execs will serve on the board, SVP, CSO of Internal Medicine Morris Birnbaum, M.D., Ph.D., and SVP of Worldwide Business Development Doug Giordano, along with two Bain managing directors.

Cerevel will be headquartered in the Greater Boston area.