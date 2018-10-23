Chevron top pick as Piper Jaffray assumes integrated oil coverage

In a note titled "cash poised to flow freely," Piper Jaffray's Blake Fernandez predicts that "energy weightings within the context of the broader markets will begin to improve and prompting relative out performance."

The analyst notes energy sector weighting within the S&P is "toward historic lows, but integrated ROCE metrics are improving and FCF yields are expected to surpass that of the broader market."

Piper considers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) its top idea, anticipating the stock will play "catch-up" vs. peers and free cash flow should expand above most peers over the next two years.

In addition to CVX, the firm also rates BP, Total (NYSE:TOT) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) at Overweight.

Source: Bloomberg First Word