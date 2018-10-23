Store Capital closes $592M securitization

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) issues $592M of long-term fixed-rate notes, the eight notes issuance under Store's Master Funding debt program.

Net proceeds to be used primarily to repay certain debt proceeds.

Notes were issued in four classes in a private placement: $378M of notes were rated AAA by Standard & Poor's Ratings, including $150M of six-year Class A-1 notes issued at an interest rate of 3.96% and $228M of nine-year Class A-2 notes issued at an interest rate of 4.29%.

Other two classes, both rated A+ by S&P, are: $50M of six-year Class A-3 notes issued at interest rate of 4.40% and $164Mof nine-year Class A-4 notes issued at interest rate of 4.74%.

Weighted average interest rate of all four classes of notes is 4.34%; extends weighted average life of term borrowings to 6.4 years from 5.6 years.

