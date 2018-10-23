Correvio to refile U.S. marketing application for Brinavess; shares up 22% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) is up 22% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it plans to resubmit its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Brinavess (vernakalant hydrochloride, IV) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in Q2 2019.

The FDA indicated that no additional studies will be needed to support the refiling. In August 2017, the agency refused to accept the application citing insufficient data.

