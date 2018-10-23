MoviePass to become independent company

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) announces that the board approved a plan to create a new subsidiary named MoviePass Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Under the proposed plan, MoviePass Entertainment would take ownership of the shares of MoviePass Inc. and other film related assets held by Helios.

"HMNY largely has become synonymous with MoviePass in the public’s eye, leading us to believe that our shareholders and the market perception of HMNY might benefit from separating our movie-related assets from the rest of our company,” says Helios CEO Ted Farnsworth.

The company says its plans to seek to cause MoviePass Entertainment to become a separate public company listed on Nasdaq even if can't effect a dividend. Management is in the process of evaluating the tax consequences of the proposed reorganization and distribution of MoviePass Entertainment shares.

HMNY +94.1% premarket to $0.033.

Source: Press Release