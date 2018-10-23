Blink Charging brings back founder to CEO slot

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announces that founder Michael Farkas will resume the role of CEO, effective immediately.

"Blink is exceptionally positioned to capitalize on the rampant growth in the EV market," says Farkas.

"Our company has spent the last few years developing best in class technology, and we are now ready to accelerate the delivery of our innovative solutions to the market at scale,' he adds.

In a separate move, James Christodoulou, currently the president of Blink, has been appointed to the board and will assume the responsibilities of chief operating officer.

