Helix Energy rises after Q3 earnings beat
Oct. 23, 2018 9:19 AM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)HLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +1.4% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations as revenues rose 30% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q to $212M.
- HLX says Q3 revenues from its Well Intervention segment jumped 38% Y/Y but fell 4% Q/Q to $154M, primarily due to 92 additional vessel days compared to the year-ago quarter and higher overall vessel utilization of 91% vs. 88% in Q3 2017.
- Q3 revenues from Robotics rose 15% Y/Y and 39% Q/Q to $54M, as vessel utilization was 98% compared to 80% in the year-ago quarter.
- HLX also narrows FY 2018 revenue guidance to $715M-$745M from its earlier outlook of $695M-$750M and $742M analyst consensus estimate.