Helix Energy rises after Q3 earnings beat

  • Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX+1.4% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations as revenues rose 30% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q to $212M.
  • HLX says Q3 revenues from its Well Intervention segment jumped 38% Y/Y but fell 4% Q/Q to $154M, primarily due to 92 additional vessel days compared to the year-ago quarter and higher overall vessel utilization of 91% vs. 88% in Q3 2017.
  • Q3 revenues from Robotics rose 15% Y/Y and 39% Q/Q to $54M, as vessel utilization was 98% compared to 80% in the year-ago quarter.
  • HLX also narrows FY 2018 revenue guidance to $715M-$745M from its earlier outlook of $695M-$750M and $742M analyst consensus estimate.
